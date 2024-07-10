Officers believe the man in the image may be able to help them with their enquiries

North Yorkshire Police has released an image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of fuel from Safari Garage, Scaling Dam Farm, Whitby.

It happened at 5.44pm on Monday June 10 when a man filled up a red Ford Focus with fuel and left without attempting to pay.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image to contact them, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sylvia Matla.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.