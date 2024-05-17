CCTV appeal following theft of £150 yellow raincoat from Whitby outdoor store
The incident occurred at the Goodricks Outdoors on Church Street at around 3pm on Saturday (May 11).
A yellow raincoat worth £150 was placed into a bag for life and they left the store without attempting to make any payment.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”
Quote reference 12240082603 when passing on information.