CCTV appeal following theft of £150 yellow raincoat from Whitby outdoor store

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of a man and woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a high-value coat

The incident occurred at the Goodricks Outdoors on Church Street at around 3pm on Saturday (May 11).

A yellow raincoat worth £150 was placed into a bag for life and they left the store without attempting to make any payment.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured on CCTV, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.”