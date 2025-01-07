CCTV appeal following theft of £227 stock from Malton shop
Police in Malton have issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Malton.
It happened at the Robinson and Co Store on Norton Road in Malton and involved the theft of £227.43 worth of stock.
Officers are asking for anyone who recognises the people pictured on the CCTV images to get in touch, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected], call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Hepworth or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240229105 when passing on information.