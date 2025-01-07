CCTV appeal following theft of £227 stock from Malton shop

North Yorkshire Police has issued images of three men they would like to speak to following a theft in Malton

Police in Malton have issued CCTV images of three men they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Malton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened at the Robinson and Co Store on Norton Road in Malton and involved the theft of £227.43 worth of stock.

Officers are asking for anyone who recognises the people pictured on the CCTV images to get in touch, as they may have information that will assist the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected], call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Hepworth or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240229105 when passing on information.