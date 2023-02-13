The theft happened on Captain Cook’s Close in Staithes between 2am and 4.15am on Thursday February 9.

Two men approached a stationary trailer and removed several items.

The first suspect is described as wearing dark tracksuit bottoms, a dark body warmer and a baseball cap. He was also carrying a satchel bag over his shoulder.

CCTV appeal for two suspects following theft near Whitby.

The second suspect is described as wearing all dark clothing. He also had a baseball cap with a reflective stripe down the side and he walks with a limp.

North Yorkshire Police are now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have caught the suspects on CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call 101, select option 2, and ask for Joshua Snaith.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

