CCTV appeal to trace two men in connection with the theft from Morrisons in Malton
A CCTV appeal has been launched in an effort to trace two men in connection with the theft of £126 worth of stock from Morrisons supermarket on Malton’s Castlegate.
Police are asking people to contact them if they recognise either man pictured here, about the incident which happened on January 29.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12250017626 when passing on information.