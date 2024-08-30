CCTV image issued by Police to catch woman who used pram to conceal theft in Filey
North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from Tesco on Station Avenue in Filey.
The incident occurred on July 14 at approximately 10am, and involved a woman concealing items inside a pram.
Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist their investigation.
Email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240125083 when passing on information.