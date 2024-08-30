CCTV image issued by Police to catch woman who used pram to conceal theft in Filey

North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a woman whom they would like to speak to following a theft from Tesco on Station Avenue in Filey.

North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from Tesco on Station Avenue in Filey.

The incident occurred on July 14 at approximately 10am, and involved a woman concealing items inside a pram.

Contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist their investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240125083 when passing on information.