CCTV image of two men released after jewellery stolen from Bridlington shop
Detectives investigating a reported robbery at a shop in Bridlington yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 23 October, have released CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to.
The incident occurred at around 1.45pm when two men allegedly entered a shop on Promenade causing damage before stealing jewellery from inside and leaving. Whilst their faces are covered Humberside Police are asking anyone who recognises the pair from their clothing or the bike, or has any information about the robbery or the whereabouts of the stolen items to get in touch.
People with information can all the non-emergency 101 line quoting log 266 of 23 October or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.