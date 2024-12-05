CCTV image released after sexual assault reported on Hull to Bridlington bus route
At around 5.30pm on Tuesday September 10, it is reported that a 17-year-old girl got on the number 121 bus from Hull Bus Station.
Whilst travelling on the bus, at around 6.50pm, she is believed to have been approached by an unknown man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.
Detective Constable Jack Somers said: “Since we received the report, a number of lines of enquiry have been investigated, including reviewing CCTV footage, and we are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we believe could assist with our enquiries.
“If this man is you, or you know who he is, contact us on 101, quoting crime reference number 24*130602.”