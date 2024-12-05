CCTV image released after sexual assault reported on Hull to Bridlington bus route

By Louise French
Published 5th Dec 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 5th Dec 2024, 10:53 BST
Officers from Humberside Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an alleged assaultplaceholder image
Officers from Humberside Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following an alleged assault
Officers from Humberside Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation into a reported sexual assault on a bus route from Hull to Bridlington.

At around 5.30pm on Tuesday September 10, it is reported that a 17-year-old girl got on the number 121 bus from Hull Bus Station.

Whilst travelling on the bus, at around 6.50pm, she is believed to have been approached by an unknown man who is alleged to have sexually assaulted her.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Constable Jack Somers said: “Since we received the report, a number of lines of enquiry have been investigated, including reviewing CCTV footage, and we are now in a position to release CCTV images of a man we believe could assist with our enquiries.

“If this man is you, or you know who he is, contact us on 101, quoting crime reference number 24*130602.”

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice