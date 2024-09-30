CCTV image released after theft of large amount of alcohol from Proudfoot Seamer
It happened at Proudfoot supermarket, Seamer, on July 30 and involved the theft of a large amount of alcohol.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sean Edgar.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference number 12240136897 when passing on information.