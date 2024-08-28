CCTV image released as police probe theft from Holland and Barrett in Scarborough
It happened at approximately 5pm on Thursday July 18 at the store in the town’s Westborough and involved a man concealing items in his pockets before leaving the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.
Please contact police if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Please email [email protected] if you can help.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Katie Hicks, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240128035 when passing on information.