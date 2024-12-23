CCTV image released as search for missing Scarborough man enters fourth day
Officers are hoping that the image jogs the memories of anyone who may have information about Leslie Davis (known as Les).
Les, 85, left his home in the Dean Road area of Scarborough on the morning of Thursday December 19, and has not been seen since.
They are extremely concerned for his welfare.
He is described as 5ft 4ins in height, of small build, with short white/grey hair. He normally wears a baseball cap.
Police are appealing for anyone who was in North Bay, Scarborough – particularly the area around Royal Albert Drive – between about 6.40am to 7.40am on Thursday December 19 to get in touch.
They are also urging people to check their CCTV or video doorbell systems in the region of the William Street Coach Park along towards Queens Parade and surrounding areas.
They are also asking people to review any vehicle dashcam footage taken along Marine Drive that morning.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have captured any footage that might show Les, please get in touch straight away.
“Please also call us with any sightings or other information that could assist the search.
“Contact North Yorkshire Police, quoting reference NYP-21122024-0152.
“Dial 101 to provide information, or 999 with an immediate sighting.”