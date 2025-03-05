CCTV image released by police following shop theft from B&M in Whitby

By Louise French
Published 5th Mar 2025, 17:03 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak toNorth Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to, following a theft in Whitby.

The theft happened at about 1.30pm on January 27, at B&M Stores.

A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Quote reference 12250016331 when passing on information.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice