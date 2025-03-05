CCTV image released by police following shop theft from B&M in Whitby
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to, following a theft in Whitby.
The theft happened at about 1.30pm on January 27, at B&M Stores.
A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.
“Email [email protected] if you can help.
“Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Quote reference 12250016331 when passing on information.