CCTV image released by police following shop theft from B&M in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to, following a theft in Whitby.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The theft happened at about 1.30pm on January 27, at B&M Stores.

A police spokesperson said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Quote reference 12250016331 when passing on information.