CCTV image released following alleged theft in Helmsley

By Louise French
Published 8th Oct 2025, 12:23 BST
A CCTV image has been released following an alleged theft in Helmsley
North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man officers would like to speak to following an alleged theft in Helmsley.

The incident took place on the evening of Wednesday August 13 and involved the alleged theft of a victims purse from a hotel room at a venue in Helmsley.

PC Jo Fawcett, who issued the appeal on the North Yorkshire Police-Ryedale Facebook page, said: “Please contact us if you recognise the male pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

“Email [email protected] if you can help.

“Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

“Please quote reference 12250158029 when passing on information.”

