CCTV image released following theft of high-value goods from Filey's Tesco store

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Filey.

The incident happened at 11.19am on Friday April 11 in the Tesco store on Station Avenue and involved high-value goods being stolen.

Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured on CCTV, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

Please email [email protected] if you can help.

CCTV image of a woman police would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Filey.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250064057 when passing on information.