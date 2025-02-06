CCTV image released of man wanted in connection with Scarborough shop theft
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Scarborough.
It happened on January 16 2025 at Sainsburys, Ramshill.
Anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV is asked to contact police, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250009640.