CCTV image released of man wanted in connection with Scarborough shop theft

Police have released a CCTV of a man they would like to speak to

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened on January 16 2025 at Sainsburys, Ramshill.

Anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV is asked to contact police, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC 685 Ben Hepworth.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250009640.