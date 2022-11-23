CCTV image released of 'young male' wanted in connection with assault at Scarborough's Grand Hotel

Police are hoping someone may recognise the distinctive coat the young male was wearing.

A man in his late 70s was assaulted and police believe a CCTV image showing a distinctive coat may provide information that could help the investigation.

The incident happened in the Grand Hotel at 5.25pm on Wednesday November 16.

Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

A force spokesman said: “We appreciate this CCTV image is low quality but someone may recognise the clothing worn by this young male.

“We need to trace him as part of our investigation.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 800 Southern.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220203646.