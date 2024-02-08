Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened in The Whitby Way on Wellington Road at around 12.30am on January 1.

The victim, a man in his 30s, reported being assaulted by two men whose identities are currently unknown.

As a result of the assault, the victim sustained injuries to his face and head.

CCTV images of men police want to speak to about an assault at The Whitby Way pub.

Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise either of the two men in the images.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Lucy Kyme.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.