CCTV images released of two men in relation to harassment incidents in Norton, Malton

Police have released images of two men they would like to speak to

North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of two men they need to speak to in connection with a series of harassment incidents in the Commercial Street area of Norton.

It has been reported that the individuals allegedly caused distress to residents on 10 occasions between June 30 and Tuesday September 10. The latest incident happened at around 2.30am.

Anyone who recognises either man or knows where they can be found, is asked to email the investigating officer in confidence at [email protected].

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Quote reference number 12240129841 when providing details.