CCTV issued after pram used to conceal items in Filey shop theft
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from Tesco on Station Avenue in Filey.
It happened on July 14 at about 10am, and involved a woman concealing items inside a pram.
Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the women pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as she may have information that will assist their investigation.
Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12240125083 when passing on information.