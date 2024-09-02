Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Filey

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from Tesco on Station Avenue in Filey.

It happened on July 14 at about 10am, and involved a woman concealing items inside a pram.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the women pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as she may have information that will assist their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240125083 when passing on information.