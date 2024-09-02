CCTV issued after pram used to conceal items in Filey shop theft

By Louise French
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 12:12 BST
Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to following a shop theft in FileyPolice have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Filey
Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Filey
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from Tesco on Station Avenue in Filey.

It happened on July 14 at about 10am, and involved a woman concealing items inside a pram.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the women pictured on CCTV to get in touch, as she may have information that will assist their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Katie Hicks.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12240125083 when passing on information.