CCTV issued after £1400 worth of items taken from Tesco in Filey
At about 11.25am on November 24, 2023, a man entered Tesco in Filey and took over £1,400 worth of items.
The man became aggressive towards staff when challenged.
Police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the images as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Kennerley.
Quote reference number 12230223518.