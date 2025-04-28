CCTV photos issued following theft from Scarborough shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have issued a CCTV of two men they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on April 7 at 2.40pm at a business on Westwood.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Email [email protected] if you can help.

CCTV images of two men police would like to speak to following a shop theft in Scarborough.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250061404 when passing on information.