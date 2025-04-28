CCTV photos issued following theft from Scarborough shop

By Duncan Atkins
Published 28th Apr 2025, 16:22 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 16:35 BST
Police have issued a CCTV of two men they would like to speak to following a shop theft in Scarborough.

The incident happened on April 7 at 2.40pm at a business on Westwood.

Please contact North Yorkshire Police if you recognise the men pictured on CCTV.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

CCTV images of two men police would like to speak to following a shop theft in Scarborough.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 685 Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12250061404 when passing on information.

