Charity box stolen from shop in Scarborough

Police are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to get in touch

Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At 9.52am on April 15, charity box was stolen from the counter of the One Stop Shop on Newborough.

Police are now appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to contact them, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.

Email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250066648.