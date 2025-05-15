Charity box stolen from shop in Scarborough
Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following a theft in Scarborough.
At 9.52am on April 15, charity box was stolen from the counter of the One Stop Shop on Newborough.
Police are now appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured on CCTV to contact them, as he may have information that will assist the investigation.
Email [email protected] or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Quote reference 12250066648.