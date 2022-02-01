Children in Humberside Police force area ‘commit hundreds of drug crimes in less than a decade’

Children have committed hundreds of drug crimes in the Humberside Police force area in less than a decade, figures show.

By Joanna Morris (data reporter)
Tuesday, 1st February 2022, 11:48 am
Thousands of child drug offences are recorded by police every year in England and Wales. Photo: PA Images

Thousands of child drug offences are recorded by police every year in England and Wales – but critics of drug prohibition warn giving a youngster a criminal record can negatively impact their future.

Ministry of Justice figures show 41 cautions or convictions were handed down to youngsters in Humberside over drug crimes in 2020-21, with the punishments among 341 recorded since records began in 2013-14.

Since then, under-18s across England and Wales have been cautioned or convicted over drugs almost 48,000 times – punishments that could have life-long consequences, according to campaigners calling for reform.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Nationally, 4,000 drug offences were committed by children during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic, despite national lockdowns and other measures contributing to a significant fall in overall crime rates.

It meant 10.3% of all childhood offending in England and Wales was connected to drugs in 2020-21 – the highest proportion on record, despite a 58% drop in youth-related crime since 2013-14.

Across the area covered by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Humberside, drug crimes represented 6% of the total 663 proven offences that resulted in a conviction or caution for children last year.

Steve Rolles, senior policy analyst at the Transform Drug Policy Foundation, said the figures were a “depressing reflection on the failure of UK drug policy” and added that nobody should be criminalised for personal drug use.

A Government spokesperson said it was combining tough enforcement with early intervention programmes and investing £200m in its Youth Endowment Fund to divert children from crime.

A 2018 NHS report found that a quarter of 11 to 15-year-olds surveyed in England that year said they had taken drugs, including 38% of 15-year-olds.