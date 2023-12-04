Class A and B drugs recovered in Scarborough during night time operation around bars
The operation was organised by the Neighbourhood Policing Team six and works with the Operational Support Unit team three, and on the evening of Saturday, December 2, officers engaged with lots of night-time revellers, and unfortunately for some, PD Ollie took a liking to them.
Class A (cocaine) and Class B (cannabis) was recovered during the operation, which will lead to court in some instances, or referrals for help, should it benefit the person involved.
Acting Police Sergeant (APS) David Hinchliffe said: “This operation sends out a message that drug use in the night-time economy in Scarborough will not be tolerated. We are working in conjunction with the door staff and the licensees to promote a safer place to visit.”
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank all the businesses who supported the operation and have committed to working to keep our town safe.
APS Hinchliffe continued “We want to challenge behaviours which are associated to hardened drug use, combined with alcohol. We support the ‘One Punch’ campaign and are working together to reduce violence in Scarborough.”
If you have any information about drug use in Scarborough, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.