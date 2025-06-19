Brian Hollywood was sentenced at York Crown Court on Tuesday (June 17) having previously pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing with intent to supply nitazene, a controlled Class A drug.

A Scarborough drug dealer has been sentenced to 11 years in prison following a successful operation led by Scarborough police and supported by the North Yorkshire Drug Analysis Project (NYDAP).

Brian Hollywood, 30, of Spring Bank, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Tuesday (June 17) having previously pleaded guilty to three counts of possessing with intent to supply nitazene, a controlled Class A drug.

Detectives from Scarborough CID, ably supported by the Neighbourhood Policing Team and Intelligence Unit, secured justice against Hollywood after tracking his criminal activity.

This resulted in a series of warrants being executed in the town in January this year.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with a range of drug-related offences, to which he pleaded guilty to three connected to nitazene.

Initially, the drugs that were seized from Hollywood were believed to be Class C Xanax.

However, when samples were tested at the University of York as part of the North Yorkshire Drug Analysis Project (NYDAP), they were found to be Class A nitazenes.

This meant Hollywood was remanded in custody due to the seriousness of the suspected offences.

Nitazenes are an extremely potent synthetic opioids that have been linked to drugs deaths all around the UK, including in North Yorkshire with seven recorded deaths in the past two years.

Detective Inspector Amber Carey, from Scarborough Police, said: “Drug dealers like Brian Hollywood bring nothing but anguish to our communities.

“The risk that nitazenes pose is significant and clearly Hollywood has demonstrated that he has no regard for the potential devastation he could cause when supplying such dangerous substances.

“The tenacity and drive to secure justice by the officer in the case, who was supported by Intelligence and Neighbourhood Policing Team officers, demonstrates we will do all we can to clamp down on such offenders and take them off our streets.

“I also thank residents for providing valuable information and intelligence to us, either directly or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers.

“We can all play a part in tackling crime and making our area safer and more secure.”

Danny Stannard, Harm Reduction Officer in Local Policing Support, plays a leading role in the North Yorkshire Drug Analysis Project.

He said: “As this case shows, the use of NYDAP can play a crucial role in criminal investigations which is great to see.

“Now established at the University of York having initially been run from the University of Manchester when we launched it in August 2023, the project provides quick and accurate information to North Yorkshire Police and our Public Health partners to identify emerging harms from substances within the illegal drug market in our area.

“NYDAP allows for early intervention to identify heightened risk and helps us to be more effective and efficient in protecting our communities where these risks arise.

“Ultimately, NYDAP is about reducing harm and saving lives.”

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101 and speaking to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.