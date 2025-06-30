Closure order for Scarborough property sought by police to 'target persistent anti-social behaviour and disrupt criminal activity'

Increased anti-social behaviour and suspected drug use with a Scarborough property, led Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team to apply for a closure order.

Officers working alongside the Community Safety Hub in Scarborough have responded to calls from concerned residents within the local area about anti-social behaviour which has caused a significant and persistent disorder and nuisance. The resident of the address, which is in Maria’s Court, an area of Scarborough for mainly older and vulnerable residents, is now the subject of stringent rules. The order which was applied for is known as a partial closure, allowing the resident, a 55-year-old man, to continue living in the address, however he is not allowed any visitors other than: • Representatives or agents of the landlord or owner of the property • Representatives or agents of Sanctuary Housing Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Craig Regan said: “This closure order is a significant intervention which we will use to target persistent anti-social behaviour and disrupt criminal activity. By using a partial closure order, we are responding to our local communities to protect them from further disorder, and to ensure the resident gets the support from partner agencies to change his behaviour.” A person who enters or remains on the premises is liable to a fine or imprisonment or both.