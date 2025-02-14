Closure orders granted at two Bridlington properties to prevent Anti-Social Behaviour

Closure orders have been granted at two Bridlington properties

Beverley Magistrates’ Court has granted two closure orders at properties in Bridlington following an application by Humberside Police.

The application was made on the basis that the properties, on Victoria Road and The Promenade in Bridlington, and the people frequenting them, were causing disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour to people living in the nearby areas.

The evidence put before the court on Wednesday, February 12, showed that the behaviour and demeanour of people using the properties was causing serious nuisance, harassment, alarm, and distress.

Subsequently the court was satisfied that grounds were met to close the premises under Section 80 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

This means no-one except those specified (namely the owner and emergency services) are allowed inside for a period of three months.

This has allowed the properties to be properly secured, and stemmed the flow of disorder and Anti-Social Behaviour which was affecting the community.

PC 304 Petch from Bridlington Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “The evidence we put before the court regarding the properties showed that the local community and neighbours of these buildings were experiencing serious issues with drug use, drug dealing, theft, threats of violence and a raft of other Anti-Social Behaviour.

“I am pleased the courts have been satisfied with the grounds of this order, and it has allowed the buildings to be secured to prevent their misuse in the future.

“The buildings unfortunately were not fit for habitation, and we ensured we had partners from the local Homeless team to provide support to anyone in the buildings.

“I encourage people to report Anti-Social Behaviour to the Police on 101, or contact the East Riding of Yorkshire Council ASB Team, and we will always look to act and use all available powers to deter ASB and protect our communities”