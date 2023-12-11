Clothes worth nearly £10,000 stolen from York Designer Outlet - three people arrested
Officers were alerted to a vehicle which was acting suspiciously at York Designer Outlet on the afternoon of Saturday December 9.
A short time later, officers stopped the vehicle in the York area and discovered stolen clothing which has an estimated value of £9,688.
The property was recovered and three people inside the vehicle were arrested.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving a motor vehicle when unfit through drugs and possession of a suspected class B drug.
A 30-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft.
All three were charged with shop theft and released with bail conditions that prevent them from entering North Yorkshire.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At a time when the retail industry is experiencing its busiest season of the year, shoplifting is not only a nuisance, but it carries significant financial burden.
“We are committed to swiftly acting on all information to help reduce this this type of offending.
"I would like to thank the member of the public who contacted us as this led to three arrests and the recovery of thousands of pounds of stolen property.”