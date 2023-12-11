Clothes worth nearly £10,000 stolen from York Designer Outlet - three people arrested

North Yorkshire Police seized nearly £10,000 of clothing stolen from York Designer Outlet and arrested three people following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Officers were alerted to a vehicle which was acting suspiciously at York Designer Outlet on the afternoon of Saturday December 9.

A short time later, officers stopped the vehicle in the York area and discovered stolen clothing which has an estimated value of £9,688.

The property was recovered and three people inside the vehicle were arrested.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of theft, driving a motor vehicle when unfit through drugs and possession of a suspected class B drug.

A 30-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of theft.

All three were charged with shop theft and released with bail conditions that prevent them from entering North Yorkshire.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At a time when the retail industry is experiencing its busiest season of the year, shoplifting is not only a nuisance, but it carries significant financial burden.

“We are committed to swiftly acting on all information to help reduce this this type of offending.