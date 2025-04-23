Clothing stolen from Whitby store causes North Yorkshire Police to launch CCTV appeal

The incident occurred on March 28 at a store located on Station Square.

North Yorkshire Police have issued this CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to, following a shop theft in Whitby.

It happened on March 28 when sports clothing was stolen from a store on Station Square.

Those who recognise the person on the CCTV image should contact North Yorkshire Police, as this person may have information that will help the police with their investigation.

Email [email protected] if you can help.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Ben Hepworth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Quote reference 12250054725 when passing on information.