Cloughton house boarded up after police granted Full Closure Order

Access to 15 Church Beck Cottages is prohibited for three months

A house on Church Beck Cottages in Cloughton was the subject of a three-month closure order issued by York Magistrates Court on Friday October 31.

Following further evidence given by Scarborough Rural officers from the Eastfield and Filey Neighbourhood Policing Team, a full closure order was granted after a partial closure earlier this year. This also included evidence from the local community, Beyond Housing and North Yorkshire Council.

The court found on the balance of probabilities that a person had engaged in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or that the use of the premises had resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public or that there had been disorder near the premises associated with the use of the premises.

The court also found that the order was necessary to prevent the behaviour, nuisance or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring.

PCSO Anna Wilkinson from the Scarborough Rural team said, “The behaviour associated with this address is not acceptable.

“The people on this street have been scared whilst being in their own homes.

“Their sleep has been affected by noise and disruption.

“Some of the residents worry about leaving their own properties to even visit friends on the street. They feel trapped in their own homes.

“The tenant of the property has shown a complete disregard for anyone else and despite support and help offered to them to change their behaviour, there has been no willingness to improve the situation.

“I would like to thank the partner agencies and the residents for their support to bring this matter before the courts.”

The court order has now closed 15 Church Beck Cottages, with access being prohibited for three months.

This includes the occupier who has been required to find alternative accommodation.

A person commits an offence if they remain on or enter the premises in breach of the closure order, which may result in a maximum of 51 weeks imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

If you see any person entering this address or acting in a manner which you believe they are attempting to enter, call police on 999.