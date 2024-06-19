Coins worth £6,000 - including set of King Charles III sovereigns - stolen from Scarborough collector's home
The incident happened around 1pm on June 13 at a home on Evelyn Drive and involved the theft of the coins which include:
- A set Of 2023 King Charles III Greatest Monarchs Gold Sovereign
- A set Of King Charles III Coronation Double Portrait Gold Fractional Sovereign
- A Queen Victoria 1887 Gold Half Sovereign
- A Queen Elizabeth II Gold Sovereign Proof Of 2002
- A Queen Victoria Jubilee Portrait
A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the theft and been released on conditional bail.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for more information.
In particular, the force would like to hear from anyone who has been offered the coins for sale or has any information about their current whereabouts.
Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Noah Mulrooney, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240104412.