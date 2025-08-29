Community Safety Mounted Volunteers to tackle rural crime in East Yorkshire

Humberside Polices has launched a dedicated team of horse-riding volunteers – the Community Safety Mounted Volunteers (CSMV), .

These volunteers will work in partnership with Humberside Police’s Rural Task Force and Roads Policing officers to strengthen police visibility, promote community engagement and enhance safety in rural areas across the force.

The Humberside Police area offers many unique challenges to policing especially within the East Riding of Yorkshire, containing vast areas of countryside that cannot easily be patrolled by car but are too large-an-area to cover on foot.

The CSMV team currently comprise of 10 trained riders, with the focus to patrol hard-to-reach areas by covering rural routes around the East Riding that may not be seen as often by patrolling officers. Their aims are to deter crime and report incidents of rural and wildlife crime, antisocial behaviour and fly tipping.

Using their regular riding routes, volunteers act as the eyes and ears of the police, offering a vital link between law enforcement and the rural community. Their elevated vantage point and ability to cover large distances make them an invaluable asset in identifying suspicious activity and promoting community safety.

Each rider has undergone comprehensive training in First Aid, Crime Prevention and Road Safety, and has completed the British Horse Society ‘Ride Safe Award’. Equipped with high-visibility uniform and bi-directional helmet cameras, the team also support a variety of police operations including Operation Close Pass and Operation Snap. These initiatives are aimed at educating and enforcing road safety for vulnerable road users, such as horse-riders and cyclists.

The Mounted Volunteers also play a key role in supporting Farm Watch and Horse Watch schemes.

Speaking at the launch of the unit, Superintendent Doug Blackwood said: “Since their operational launch on July 18, the team has already patrolled over 520 miles of the East Riding, reported 11 road-related offences and identified and provided support to vulnerable residents in isolated areas.

“Over the coming months, they will attend local agricultural events to offer tack marking services and provide crime prevention and road safety advice to rural communities across the East Riding of Yorkshire.

“Currently operating in East Riding of Yorkshire, the unit has ambitious plans to expand the initiative to the South Bank, covering North and North East Lincolnshire in 2026.”

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Leo Hammond said: “This is a really important scheme, the CSMV offer a unique service to parts of the force that may not be seen as often by patrolling officers.

“Tackling road safety and rural crime are key areas of importance for the Police and Crime Commissioner and this scheme will further help the efforts Humberside Police are making in these areas.”

To find out more about the Community Safety Mounted Volunteers, email [email protected].