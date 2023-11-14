News you can trust since 1882
Community sports minibus targeted by catalytic converter thieves in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the theft of a catalytic converter in Scarborough.
By Louise French
Published 14th Nov 2023, 08:42 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 08:42 GMT
The cataytic converter is believed to have been taken at the end of October/beginning of NovemberThe cataytic converter is believed to have been taken at the end of October/beginning of November
It happened at Scarborough Leisure Village at the top of Ashburn Road between October 23 and November 6.

A 17-seater Scarborough football scholarship van was targeted.

Catalytic converters are sometimes cut off a vehicle’s exhaust by thieves to sell as second-hand parts or as scrap, as both items have a high value.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, they are appealing for information about who committed this crime, or the whereabouts of the stolen property.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1442 Seth.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230213778.