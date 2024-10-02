Concerns grow for missing Malton woman as police begin riverbank searches

Victoria Taylor was last seen in Malton on Monday morning

Concerns are growing for a missing Malton woman who was last seen on Monday, September 30.

The last sighting of Victoria Taylor, 34 was at an address in Malton at 9am on Monday September 30.

Victoria is described as white, and is approximately 5ft 6 tall.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black Adidas original puffa jacket with white stripes down the sleeves and a grey Jack Wills hooded jumper.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Members of the public should expect to see an increased police presence in Malton.

“Today, searches of the riverbanks will take place by our specialist underwater search team.”

Inspector Leanne Anderson from North Yorkshire Police said: “There are a range of enquiries taking place to try and locate Victoria.

“This is still a missing person enquiry, and the focus of our activity is within the Malton / Norton area.

“Extensive searches will take place today, and I would urge members of the public in the Malton / Norton areas to remain vigilant and report sightings or pass information to police immediately on 101 or 999.”

Anyone with information which could help the search should call 101 and quote reference 12240178710.