Concerns raised after children seen using motorbike on roads in Pickering
The motorbike is described to be somewhat large, dark in colour, and of a motocross-style machine… capable of speed and carrying two youths.
It has been sighted over the last few days being used around Pickering and in the Woodlands Park area in particular.
Concerns exist at this time primarily for the safety of its users, other road users and pedestrians.
Residents are encouraged to report sightings of the motorbike to North Yorkshire Police via 101 or by using the North Yorkshire Police online reporting system, along with any additional information that could help accelerate local police efforts to identify its users and origin