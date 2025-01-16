Concerns raised after children seen using motorbike on roads in Pickering

By Louise French
Published 16th Jan 2025, 11:46 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 11:47 BST
Concerns have been raised after children were seen using motorbike on roads in PickeringConcerns have been raised after children were seen using motorbike on roads in Pickering
Concerns have been raised after children were seen using motorbike on roads in Pickering
Pickering Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting targeted patrols due to concerning reports of an electric motorbike being used by children on public highways and in public areas of Pickering.

The motorbike is described to be somewhat large, dark in colour, and of a motocross-style machine… capable of speed and carrying two youths.

It has been sighted over the last few days being used around Pickering and in the Woodlands Park area in particular.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Concerns exist at this time primarily for the safety of its users, other road users and pedestrians.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings of the motorbike to North Yorkshire Police via 101 or by using the North Yorkshire Police online reporting system, along with any additional information that could help accelerate local police efforts to identify its users and origin

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice