Concerns raised after children seen using motorbike on roads in Pickering

Concerns have been raised after children were seen using motorbike on roads in Pickering

Pickering Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting targeted patrols due to concerning reports of an electric motorbike being used by children on public highways and in public areas of Pickering.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorbike is described to be somewhat large, dark in colour, and of a motocross-style machine… capable of speed and carrying two youths.

It has been sighted over the last few days being used around Pickering and in the Woodlands Park area in particular.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns exist at this time primarily for the safety of its users, other road users and pedestrians.

Residents are encouraged to report sightings of the motorbike to North Yorkshire Police via 101 or by using the North Yorkshire Police online reporting system, along with any additional information that could help accelerate local police efforts to identify its users and origin