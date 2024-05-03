'Considerable damage' to 11th Century stonework after break-in at Pickering Castle

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a break-in at Pickering Castle
By Louise French
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:31 BST
Police are looking for those responsible for criminal damage at Pickering CastlePolice are looking for those responsible for criminal damage at Pickering Castle
Pickering Castle and it's standing remains are particularly well-preserved owing to it being one of only a few castles unaffected by the Wars of the Roses and the Civil War of the 17th century.

The Diate Tower was broken into overnight between April 26-37 and considerable damage has been caused to the 11th Century Stone Work.

Anyone who has information which may help police should dial 101 and quote the reference 12240074963 or email [email protected]