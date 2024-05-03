'Considerable damage' to 11th Century stonework after break-in at Pickering Castle
North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after a break-in at Pickering Castle
Pickering Castle and it's standing remains are particularly well-preserved owing to it being one of only a few castles unaffected by the Wars of the Roses and the Civil War of the 17th century.
The Diate Tower was broken into overnight between April 26-37 and considerable damage has been caused to the 11th Century Stone Work.
Anyone who has information which may help police should dial 101 and quote the reference 12240074963 or email [email protected]