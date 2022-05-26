Cooking oil theft in Rosedale among a number of similar incidents being investigated by police

Oil thefts have been taking place across the county.

The Coach House Inn at Rosedale Abbey was targeted overnight on May 15/16.

A statement on the inn's Facebook page read: "Our used cooking oil was stolen overnight, empties dumped between village and Bell End.

"All cleared up now. Not much value lost to us but if anyone happened to see anything it may be of interest to the Police.

"The empty containers were dumped on a lane near the village."

The theft comes just two months after similar thefts in Roxby, Hinderwell and Sandsend at the end of March.

Although a motive has not yet been established, it’s known that used cooking oil has been targeted by organised criminals in other parts of the UK to use in diesel cars.

Officers in the Craven District are also investigating three offences in the space of three days.

A statement on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page read:

"Enquiries are ongoing to identify those involved in the incidents.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about suspicious activity related to these incidents are urged to call us on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room quoting ref 12220088203.

"If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, details can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting the same reference number.

"In the meantime, pubs, restaurants and takeaways are advised to make sure their premises are secure and used cooking oil is kept in a safe place before it’s collected for recycling:

• Ask suppliers for locking barrels. Many cooking oil barrels have a securing ring around the top which can be padlocked to prevent siphoning

• Ensure CCTV cameras and security lighting are installed to help deter thieves

• Keep used oil barrels indoors if it is safe do so, or ensure they are out of reach of opportunistic thieves

• Regular monitoring of used cooking oil levels will indicate if a theft has occurred. Alarms can also be installed in containers if it falls below a certain level