Council serves fourth Closure Order in Bridlington due to drug related crimes

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has obtained a further closure order on a council-owned property on Bessingby Gate in Bridlington.

This is following activity by Humberside Police, which recently exercised warrants for drug related organised crime at the properties, as part of Operation Shield.

In addition to the Order, the tenant was ordered to pay £567 costs direct to the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure order granted by Beverley magistrates on October 4, means that no one can enter the property for three months, other than officers from the council, Police, other emergency services or utility providers.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has also served Notice Seeking Possession on the tenant and intends to seek full possession through the courts.

Anyone who enters or stays on the premises without reasonable excuse can be fined, imprisoned or both.

On October 4, a member of the council’s anti-social behaviour team served the Order and Notice with officers from Humberside Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Leo Hammond, portfolio holder for planning, communities and public protection, said: “Our officers will continue to work together with Humberside Police to protect our residents and communities they live in from serious nuisance caused by people dealing drugs and by users coming to their house throughout the day and night."

"I urge anyone involved in dealing to think twice and for those going to get drugs, to seek help and support".

“I encourage anyone experiencing anti-social behaviour to report it to us.”

For more information and to report anti-social behaviour, visit the anti-social behaviour section of the council’s website.