East Riding of Yorkshire Council is taking action following reports of repeated anti-social behaviour and criminal damage at the cemetery in Bridlington, on Sewerby Road.

Council officers have spoken with schools in the area about appropriate behaviour and correct places in which students should play.

The way in which offenders have been brought to justice, in the past, for similar misconduct, was also highlighted.

The council is liaising with the Bridlington Neighbourhood Policing team and is working to install CCTV cameras and increase patrols in the area.

Residents are also reminded that the cemetery is covered by a public space protection order (PSPO), mandating that dogs be kept on a lead.

Failure to do so, or to clean up dog fouling, is an offence that can lead to fines and prosecution.

Councillor Lyn Healing, cabinet member for communities and public protection at the council, said: “We are aware of distressing reports around misconduct at the Sewerby Road cemetery and are taking action to address concerns.

“This behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we will take all necessary steps to ensure such behaviour ceases.”

Residents can report anti-social behaviour by emailing [email protected] or by calling 01482 396380.