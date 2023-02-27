Council to run free "Stay Safe Online" sessions in Scarborough and Filey
Scarborough Borough Council is supporting local residents to say safe online, by running free sessions in Scarborough and Filey.
The sessions will cover the safe use of emails and online messages, including the tell-tale signs of a suspicious email, text or online message, how to set a strong passwords without having to remember them all, social media, internet scams, safe shopping and secure banking.
There is no need to book in advance, the sessions are relaxed and informal and are suitable for individuals, families, businesses and anyone else who would benefit from safety tips and advice.
Sessions takes place at:
The Legacy, Eastfield Community Centre on March 2 from 1-3pm.
The Street, Lower Clark Street on March 2 from 6-8pm.
The Evron Centre, John Street, Filey on March 9 from 6-9pm.
To find out more about the sessions email [email protected].