News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Council to run free "Stay Safe Online" sessions in Scarborough and Filey

Scarborough Borough Council is supporting local residents to say safe online, by running free sessions in Scarborough and Filey.

By Louise Perrin
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 27th Feb 2023, 1:47pm

The sessions will cover the safe use of emails and online messages, including the tell-tale signs of a suspicious email, text or online message, how to set a strong passwords without having to remember them all, social media, internet scams, safe shopping and secure banking.

There is no need to book in advance, the sessions are relaxed and informal and are suitable for individuals, families, businesses and anyone else who would benefit from safety tips and advice.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sessions takes place at:

Scarborough Borough Council will run free "Stay Safe Online" sessions in the next two weeks
Most Popular

The Legacy, Eastfield Community Centre on March 2 from 1-3pm.

The Street, Lower Clark Street on March 2 from 6-8pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Evron Centre, John Street, Filey on March 9 from 6-9pm.

To find out more about the sessions email [email protected].

Read More
Scam warning issued by North Yorkshire Police as text message targets people wai...