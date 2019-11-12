Counterfeit £20 notes used in charity shops in Scarborough
Counterfeit £20 notes were used in charity shops across Scarborough over the weekend, police said.
Officers are urging businesses and members of the public to be aware of scam.
A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: "Some of these counterfeit notes are easily recognisable to be fake, where as others can look genuine. Businesses are advised to use money detector pens or money security devices to check all notes."
Advice issued by the Bank of England on how to check notes can be found HERE.