Counterfeit tobacco seized by police after visits to two Scarborough businesses
Officers from Scarborough’s Community Impact Team were joined by North Yorkshire County Council Trading Standards’ Illicit Tobacco team on Friday (February 10) following previous successful joint visits.
Using community intelligence, they attended premises which have been linked to the sale of counterfeit or illegal tobacco products and those who are potentially selling products to children.
The counterfeit and illegal tobacco is completely unregulated, and some items are not fire safe.
Unlike regulated products, they do not extinguish by themselves if left unattended. This makes them more likely to cause a fire.
Unregulated tobaccos may also contain products which are not fit for consumption.
PC Phillip Coyne, currently attached to the Community Impact Team, said: “These visits are great example of multi-agency work in Scarborough with partners coming together to ensure that all parts of investigation, safeguarding and education are carried out effectively.”
Two of the businesses that were visited on Friday are now under investigation following the seizure of counterfeit tobacco.
Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Rebecca Lalor said: “I thank our community for providing vital information about some local businesses which allows us to pursue these multi-agency visits alongside Trading Standards.
“I encourage residents to share concerns with our Police Community Support Officers, Police Officers and the Community Safety Officers.
“We will act on this information to effectively disrupt, deter and stop the illegal selling of products in our town.
“With this engagement and intelligence, we can all help to protect reputable businesses and the community we serve.”
Any concerns my be reported via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101.
Those who prefer to remain anonymous, can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.