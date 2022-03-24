‘County Lines’ drug dealer from Teesside brought to justice for flooding Whitby with heroin and cocaine

Emma Louise Seed

Emma Louise Seed, aged 31, formerly of South Bank, was jailed at York Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to four Class A drugs-related offences including:

- Conspiring to supply heroin in Whitby between 23 November and 2 December 2020

- Conspiring to supply Class A drugs in Whitby between 25 October and 21 November 2020

- Conspiring to supply Class A drugs in Whitby between 28 August and 23 October 2020

- Possession of heroin in Scarborough on 20 August 2021

Following the development of information and intelligence about suspected Class A drug dealing in Whitby, Safer Neighbourhood Officers from Scarborough and Ryedale CID executed a warrant at a house on Abbots Road on 12 February 2020.

This action resulted in the seizure of drugs, drug dealing paraphernalia, telephones and other devices.

This sparked a two-year investigation which involved detailed analysis by the Digital Forensics Unit.

The investigation team were able to link together hundreds of phone calls and text messages with key locations along the ‘County Lines’ supply chain that was active between Teesside and Whitby.

A further drugs warrant was executed at an address in South Bank, in the Cleveland Police area, on 9 December 2020. Heroin and cocaine were seized, and Seed was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply,

It was evident that Seed was at the heart of the drug dealing conspiracy.

She was later charged with the seven offences and appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on 2 August 2021 where the case was committed to York Crown Court.

Seed pleaded guilty in January 2021 and she has been held in custody since 2 November 2021 awaiting the sentencing.

Detective Sergeant Andy Hall of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, who led the investigation, said: “Emma Seed has brought nothing but misery and harm to the Whitby community.

“She has ruthlessly exploited vulnerable and drug-addicted people for her own financial gain while operating a County Lines drug dealing conspiracy between Teesside and Whitby.

“Seed is now facing up to the full extent and seriousness of her offending. A custodial sentence of 11 years and nine months is a satisfying result for everyone connected to the investigation.

“It is also a great outcome for the people of Whitby who have had to put up with this dangerous and damaging activity on their doorsteps.

“We thank every resident or business owner who has passed on vital information to us directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers. We can’t stress enough how important this flow of information is for effective policing and bringing offenders like Seed to justice.

“More than anything, this case shows that North Yorkshire Police will not tolerate drug dealers based in our area or those who travel in to supply these potentially lethal substances.

“We’re watching and listening to your every move – you’ve been warned.”

Reporting information about drugs-related crime

Anyone with any information is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The signs of drug dealing can include

· Increased callers at a property at all times of the day or night

· Increase in cars pulling up for short periods of time

· Anti-social behaviour at a property

· Not seeing the resident for long periods of time

· Drug-related rubbish – small plastic bags, syringes

· Windows covered or curtains closed for long periods

Get help for drug and alcohol addiction