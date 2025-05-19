Couple charged in connection with drug supply in Bridlington
On Thursday 15 May it is reported that a man and a woman were travelling in a vehicle along the A1079 near Shiptonthorpe. Humberside Police officers in the area carried out a stop and search and both individuals were arrested at the scene.
Adam Collins, 31, of Clarence Road, Bridlington was charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and supply of heroin, possession of cannabis and possession of an offensive weapon.
Samantha Abbot, 29, of Eastfield Road, Market Weighton was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.
Both individuals were remanded in custody and appeared at Hull Magistrates Court on Friday 16 May. No plea has been entered as of yet.