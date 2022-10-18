Crackdown on speeding drivers across Scarborough after 80% of motorists above speed limit in West Ayton

The officers set up cameras in villages surrounding Scarborough, including Cayton, Eastfield and Ayton after a Vehicle Activated Sign (VAS) in West Ayton picked up 80.6 per cent of drivers speeding through the village.

Traffic officers are carrying out speed enforcement over the next few weeks to try and tackle excess and inappropriate speed on the road.

Yesterday, Monday October 17, two drivers were stopped and reported for travelling at a speed in excess of the 30 mph Limit after both drivers had passed the Vehicle Activated Sign and ignored its warning.

A number of drivers have been caught speeding as a result of speed enforcement from traffic officers.

In the afternoon, three drivers were found to be speeding through Cayton, Osgodby and Seamer travelling at 43mph, 39mph and 39mph all in a 30mph limit.

On Red Scar Lane, Newby, four drivers were found to be speeding whilst travelling at 45mph, 45mph, 42mph and 40mph all in a 30mph limit.

Whilst conducting these speed enforcement areas, an officer found a female using a mobile phone whilst driving.

This resulted in a positive Drugs Wipe for Cannabis and the female was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Speed Enforcement will continue to be conducted by Safer Neighbourhood Officers over the next few weeks as part of a National Speed Enforcement Campaign.

Traffic Constable Ali Hoyle said: “These figures show just how much of an issue speeding is for us here, and this is not a huge surprise as we have a vast road network across the county including hundreds of miles of rural roads.

“It is everybody’s responsibility to use the roads safely play our part in reducing the risk of death and serious injury, and I want to thank those drivers and riders who make this a priority on every journey.”

Excess speed is that above the posted speed limit, while inappropriate speed is within the speed limit but not appropriate for the conditions.