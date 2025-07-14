Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison.

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Jonathan Evison has launched an online consultation to gather public views on Policing and Community Safety from communities in the Humber Region.

Jonathan Evison said: “Last year I asked you for your help by completing a survey.

"Using this information, my team developed the Police and Crime Plan which was launched last winter.

"This plan guides how policing and community safety is delivered across the Humber region.

“I am again asking for your help to complete this year’s survey. It will help us determine what our key focus areas should be – such as tackling anti-social behaviour, improving

road safety, or violence against women and girls. The survey also helps us hold Humberside Police to account, by listening to your experiences of crime and measuring confidence in policing.”

The chief constable of Humberside Police must bear the priorities identified by our residents in mind when making his operational plans.

PCC Evison added: “Since our last survey we have been working hard to increase feelings of safety and improve public confidence in policing, but there is still much more to do.

"It is my job to work on behalf of the public to ensure Humberside Police provide an effective and efficient police force and both support and hold the chief cConstable to account for their performance. My office also commissions other services to improve community safety and support victims of crime.”

“To effectively allocate available resources, it is essential that we understand the needs of our communities. I greatly appreciate your valuable contribution in helping us achieve this.”

The key areas the Commissioner is asking about are:

• The types of crimes and anti-social behaviour incidents that you would like to see the police and other agencies do more to tackle

• Your experiences and perceptions of crime

• Your level of confidence in Humberside Police

• Your awareness of the Police and Crime Commissioner role and the work completed by his office

The survey is hosted on My Community Alert and takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

The survey closes at midnight on Tuesday, September 30.

Go to tinyurl.com/48sa54rj to complete the survey.