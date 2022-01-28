Crime fell by 6.3% across the East Riding last year according to latest ONS figures

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs.

Humberside Police recorded 18,304 offences in the 12 months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The statistics show that crime has decreased by 6.3% against a national average of 0.4%.

Sexual offences have dropped by 7.6% across the Humberside force area against an average increase of 12.1% nationally.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drug offences in the region have increased by 6.2% against a national decrease of 4.7%. However, this figure has been attributed to the continued work of Operation Galaxy.

Theft offences declined across the board, with thefts against a person declining by 17.2%, burglary down by 26.8%, vehicle offences by 28% and shoplifting down by 22.7%, all above the national average.

There has been a rise in recorded stalking and harassment offences in 38 of the 42 forces across the country, including an increase of 15.1% in Humberside as a result of people being more comfortable in coming forward and reporting these crimes.

There has also been a change in the way harassment and stalking offences are recorded.

Previously, these incidents would have only been recorded as a crime if it was the most serious crime disclosed within a sequences of crime.

For example, in a case of stalking and assault, only the assault would be recorded as it was considered the most serious crime disclosed. Since the change, both crimes would now be recorded.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs said: “It is really encouraging that our crime rates have reduced once again in the 12 months to September 2021. As we came out of lockdowns, there was a concern that crime rates would return to pre-pandemic levels. However, our continued visibility and our collective commitment to ensuring our communities feel safe and protected has once more seen an impressive reduction in crime rates. Nationally, recorded crimes have remained stable, whilst ours have dropped by 6.3%.

“We have yet again seen large reductions across the board for theft offences, higher than the national rates in all but one area, bicycle thefts.

“We’re really pleased by these figures as we understand how offences of this nature have a huge impact on the victims, leaving them feel violated and in fear for their safety.

“While these figures will hopefully serve to reassure the public, as a force we want to keep improving. However, the reduction of crime rates in our area for another year reinforces our belief that we are on the right path – but we will never rest on our laurels.

“The increase in drug-related crime includes a 14.4% rise in possession of controlled drugs (cannabis).