Crimestoppers charity starts a month-long drive across East Yorkshire to combat domestic abuse

Crimestoppers is encouraging people to be aware of the signs of domestic abuse and to speak up about their suspicions 100% anonymously. Photo posed by a model

The charity is encouraging people to be aware of the signs of domestic abuse and to speak up about their suspicions 100% anonymously.

The initiative aims to encourage residents to contact the charity and will see social media posts across the counties highlighting the essential signs to spot.

2020/2021 saw a 70% increase in reports on domestic abuse for the Yorkshire and Humber region, with a further 34% rise for 2021/22.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is estimated that a typical victim endures up to 35 assaults before speaking up.

The charity said this can be for many varied reasons such as fear of losing their children or their home, worrying about not being believed or even thinking that they are to blame for the abuse.

Domestic Abuse can be physical, psychological, emotional, sexual, or financial. It affects one in four women and one in six men.

Gemma Gibbs, Yorkshire regional manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “Nobody should feel unsafe in their own home. We hear heartbreaking stories every day from people who contact us about their suspicions of domestic abuse when it happens to a friend, family member, neighbour, or colleague. It’s so important that when we know someone is suffering that we do the right thing.

“We understand some people may find it embarrassing or difficult to speak up, which is why, for those who prefer not to go to the police where they’ll have to give their personal details, they can contact our charity completely anonymously.