Criminal Behaviour Orders issued to two men after wild animals targeted in East Yorkshire

Michael Berry, 51, of Avon Court, Saltburn-by-the-sea, Callum Raw, 31, of Fenton Court, Boosbeck and Jamie Dewing, 33, of Wharton Place, Boosbeck all appeared at Beverley Magistrates Court on Monday, July 18.

Berry was fined £300, ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge. Raw was fine £900, ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £90 victim surcharge. Dewing was fined £200, ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge.

Berry and Raw were also issued three-year criminal behaviour orders. Under the terms of the order both are prohibited from:

○ Entering Humberside Police’s Force Area,

○ Entering any private farmland in England or Wales with a sighthound or lurcher type dog,

○ Be in company with someone in with a sighthound or lurcher without written permission from the landowner,

○ Allowing a sighthound or lurcher to stray onto private farmland from any public footpath or highway,

○ Causing harassment, alarm or distress to any person in England or Wales.

Anyone that sees them in breach of any of the terms of these order is asked to get in contact with us via our 101 line or 999 if there is an emergency or crime in action.

Following the convictions, PC Fussey of the Rural Task Force said: “These convictions demonstrate that rural crime, in particular hare coursing, is a priority for the force and we will continue to work hard to bring offenders to justice.

“Following a 42% reduction in hare coursing logs over the last 12 months, this conviction further supports the work of the Rural Task Force to further prevent instances of hunting.

“I would like to pay thanks to the members of the public who had the courage to report this incident and to the local farm watch members who continue to provide a vital support to both the rural communities and the task force.

“We will continue to work side by side with them to fight against wildlife crime and animal cruelty.

“The three-year criminal behaviour orders issued to Raw and Berry will now restrict their abilities to continue their offending anywhere in England and Wales and will offer safety and protection both for the farming community and the brown hare populations.”