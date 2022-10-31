Criminal damage at Scarborough Sainsbury's store - police appeal to trace suspect with Scottish accent

It is believed the suspect was involved in an attempted shoplifting incident just a few minutes before returning to the store to throw two rocks at the window, just before 7pm on Thursday October 13.

Although no-one was hurt, police say this could have been very different due to the “reckless” nature of how the damage was caused – and now they are appealing for the public’s help in trying to identify the suspect.

He is described as being in his late 20s, slim build, with dark brown-black hair.

Police are appealing to trace a suspect with a Scottish accent after criminal damage at Sainsbury's in Scarborough.

He has a distinctive Scottish accent.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 882 Mark Mcnulty.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.